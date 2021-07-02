Matt Gustke Sells 7,500 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Matt Gustke sold 1,263 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $19,437.57.

On Monday, May 10th, Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $10,084.68.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in The RealReal by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in The RealReal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 431,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 986.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 361,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.