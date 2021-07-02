Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

