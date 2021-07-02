McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Separately, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,965. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

