McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,983. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.