Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $34,980.34 and $33.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 165.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 65,535,100 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.