Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $5,720,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $72,787.55. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 874,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,492,607.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.