Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Financial Analysis

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and ServiceSource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.69 -$18.54 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceSource International.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% -525.04% ServiceSource International -11.31% -11.75% -5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

