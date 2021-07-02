Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 142.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,012 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $38,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,455. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.