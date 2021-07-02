MenaPay Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $443.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00681632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00080432 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

