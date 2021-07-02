Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.27. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 414,591 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

