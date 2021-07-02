MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $89,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,544.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,438.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,983.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

