Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Down to $22.54

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $22.00. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 386 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $973.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,973,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

