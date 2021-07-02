Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

