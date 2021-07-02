Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $15.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.