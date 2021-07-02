Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Critical Review

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Meritor 1.91% 13.68% 2.40%

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meritor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Meritor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Meritor 0 1 6 0 2.86

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. Meritor has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Meritor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Meritor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 521.08 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Meritor $3.04 billion 0.57 $245.00 million $1.12 21.24

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Meritor beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

