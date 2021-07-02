Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00669862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

