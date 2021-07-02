MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Reaches $28.36 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $28.36 million and $756,825.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,811,945,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,401,655 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

