Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

