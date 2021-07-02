Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

