Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

