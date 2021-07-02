MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of MMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 122,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,675. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.