MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 122,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,675. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.