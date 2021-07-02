M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded M&G from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&G currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

