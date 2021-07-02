MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $695,721.83 and approximately $83.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001701 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006172 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00111161 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

