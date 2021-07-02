Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.