Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 638,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

