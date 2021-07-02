Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $271.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.