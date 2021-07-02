Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Mid-Southern Bancorp news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at $925,171.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,162 shares of company stock worth $154,571. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

