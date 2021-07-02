MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $371,274.88 and approximately $100.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,301.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,058.93 or 0.06182704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.51 or 0.01460920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00400436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00155466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.07 or 0.00624794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00425552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00343587 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

