Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Grubhub by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grubhub by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

