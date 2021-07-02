Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.38 and a beta of 2.37. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

