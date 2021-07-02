Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $541,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

