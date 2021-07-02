Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,242,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

