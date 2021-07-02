Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 146 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

