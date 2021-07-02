Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 791,283 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791,283 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

