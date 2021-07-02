Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00011066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $286.70 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00167717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,441.54 or 1.00344068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

