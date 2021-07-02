Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $51.24 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $38.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.24 or 0.00151884 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 589,816 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

