Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.