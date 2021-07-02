Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $234.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,990. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.