Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.
NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $234.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,990. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.81.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
