Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

