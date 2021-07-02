Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,451,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 410,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $88.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.