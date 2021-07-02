Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MasTec stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.