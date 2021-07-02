Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

