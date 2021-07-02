Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NOC opened at $367.62 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

