Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1,131.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.