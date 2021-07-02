Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Nasdaq by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

