Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $577,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after acquiring an additional 640,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $71.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

