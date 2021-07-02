Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $452,118.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

