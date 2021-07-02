Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 7.1%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.93. 3,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

