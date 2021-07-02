MoonTrust (MNTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,638.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $46,638.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

