MotaCoin Price Reaches $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $2,402.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,235,507 coins and its circulating supply is 52,556,532 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.