Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 907,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Moxian stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 109,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53. Moxian has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $26.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moxian by 1,559.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

